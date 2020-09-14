SHREVEPORT, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the state into phase three on Friday.
While reopening businesses seems like the obvious next step, many bar owners are saying phase three has made operating even harder. One of those issues is timing. Bars must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and customers must leave by 11 p.m.
Bars can only open under phase 3 by filing for a conditional restaurant permit, meaning customers must be seated for table-side services only.
Social distancing and indoor capacity remaining at 25% or 50 people is being enforced.
Under phase three, Edwards said the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended bars in parishes with "high instances of COVID-19" will continue to be closed to on-site consumption.
According to the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control, as of Friday, only parishes that had a 5% or less positivity rate for two consecutive weeks before Sept. 11 could opt in to open under phase 3.