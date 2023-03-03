BATON ROUGE, La. - Police arrested a woman in her child's death after investigators determined the infant died from an apparent fentanyl overdose.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Tiffany Thomason, 40, on Thursday, months after are Solomon Thomason's death on Jan. 27.
"It happened to be the third young kid in our community in the last 12 months that died from fentanyl overdose, and we need to be outraged by that," said Tonja Myles, a community advocate.
At the time, Thomason told officers that she had breastfed Solomon and put him in bed for a nap sometime before he was found dead. She added that she was the first to find the infant unconscious and face-down in his bed.
When detectives interviewed the boy's father separately, they were told a different version of events, with him saying he found the child first and that the infant was lying on his back and blue in the face.
First responders noted that Tiffany Thomason also asked first responders not to give her unresponsive child adrenaline.
A warrant was filed for Thomason's arrest last week after the infant's autopsy revealed the cause of death to be fentanyl poisoning. Investigators noted that Solomon had enough of the drug in his system to kill an adult seven times over.
When confronted about the child's apparent overdose, the mother told officers that her sister died of an overdose last year and that she had recently retrieved her belongings from storage, suggesting that the drugs may have come from there.
Thomason was booked Thursday on a charge of negligent homicide. Police say they are facing an ongoing battle with the deadly drug.
"It’s a battle, and all of us are fighting — not just law enforcement. The coroner’s office, doctors that are out there and users that are experiencing chemical dependency, so you know, it’s a struggle all the way around,” said BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely.