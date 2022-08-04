BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana veterans advocates are praising the legislation the U.S. Senate approved Tuesday that will expand care for veterans who suffer from illnesses because of exposure to toxins during their military service, with one advocate calling it "a huge victory."
Louisiana has about 283,000 veterans. How many from Louisiana were made ill from the fumes of burn pits, exposure to radiation and other toxins is unknown.
Officially known as the “Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act,” the PACT Act aims to expand benefits to 3.5 million veterans nationwide.
Louisiana’s two U.S. senators joined the majority to pass the legislation that last week they joined fellow Republicans to delay. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it.
