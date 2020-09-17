BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has added Caddo to list of parishes receiving federal approval to provide replacement benefits automatically to SNAP recipients due to widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.
Other northwest Louisiana parishes on the replacement list include Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine.
The replacement benefits, which are meant to replace food purchased with SNAP and lost due to the storm, will be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards automatically later this week.
The deadline for requesting replacement benefits due to Hurricane Laura is Oct. 8.