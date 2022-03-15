MONTGOMERY, La. - A deadly crash that happened Monday morning remains under investigation in Grant Parish. The accident claimed the life of Clyde Anthony, 68, of Campti, Louisiana.
According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Anthony was killed when his vehicle was clipped by a car driven by Tracy Johnson, 61, of Colfax at US Highway 71 and Whispering Pine Road. Authorities say Johnson failed to yield to oncoming traffic when he turned. After it was hit, Anthony's vehicle traveled down an embankment and hit several trees before catching fire. He died at the scene.
Both Johnson and his passenger were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.