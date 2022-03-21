NEW ORLEANS — An employee at Cat's Meow Karaoke Bar is believed to be the victim in the fatal Bourbon Street shooting early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspected shooter.
The Cat's Meow remained closed Sunday evening after the fatal shooting left one of its employees dead.
"I heard from a friend who is like, 'what the hell, there was a shooting last night at Cat's.' I'm like, 'wait a minute, what?" said Miranda Nixon, a tarot card reader who works daily next to the Cat's Meow. "It just shocks the hell out of me."
According to NOPD, police responded to the 700 block of Bourbon Street just after 2 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest inside a business.
Police stated the man was hit by a stray bullet fired from the street by 24-year-old Daphney Jackson. The victim's identity hasn't been confirmed, but multiple people working in the area said he was working the bar inside the Cat's Meow when he was hit.
"He was great, friendly, loved everybody, he loved people, loved to have fun," Nixon said.
Jackson was arrested and faces charges of manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of a weapon. She's being held on a $450,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300, or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.