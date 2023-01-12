BATON ROUGE, La. - Child welfare officials removed more than 50 endangered children in Baton Rouge and New Orleans from their homes last month, they said Wednesday, even as they struggled to stabilize a state agency that has been rocked by chronic understaffing.
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks told the state’s Senate Health and Welfare Committee Wednesday that most reports of child neglect or abuse received last month were of urgent enough concern that they demanded responses within 24 or 48 hours.
She said the agency has made progress hiring caseworkers, including extending 183 job offers at recent hiring fairs, but that DCFS likely remains “probably quite short” of full staffing levels. The agency still has hundreds of vacancies.
Ricks and Amanda Brunson, DCFS’ new assistant secretary of child welfare, said they are worried that even more children might need help.
