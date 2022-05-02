SHREVEPORT, La. — Clusters of acute hepatitis cases in children has health officials concerned.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out an alert, after about 170 cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children have been reported in 16 countries. The majority were in the U.K. Worldwide, so far, 18 kids have required liver transplants and four have died. The others have recovered.
Here in the United States, nine cases have been reported in Alabama, six cases in Tennessee, and more than a dozen cases in other states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Delaware, North Carolina and Louisiana. At least four children have required liver transplants and one child has died in the U.S.
Dr. David Dies, co-director of the Liver Center at Gastrointestinal Specialists, says this outbreak appears to be caused by adenovirus 41, which is a stomach bug. Adenoviruses are childhood viruses, which are very contagious, but not typically life threatening.
Dies says most adults are immune to them because they caught them as kids. But this particular adenovirus appears to have mutated.
“It's the adenovirus itself that's causing acute, fatal or near fatal necrosis or death of liver cells. And it's very rare,” Dies said. “This is a very small minority of the children that it's affecting. Why is it affecting these and not others? We don't know.”
Dies says the key symptom for parents to look out for is a yellowing of the eyes or skin.
“The warning signs for any mother would be, my child has the stomach bug, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, any mom's going to do the usual things— give that child fluids, make sure it doesn't get dehydrated,” said Dies. “When you become concerned is when the child turns jaundiced. That child needs medical care immediately.”
Dies says this adenovirus is spread both by droplets in the air and through fecal matter. He says preventative measures include wearing a mask and frequent hand washing, especially after changing diapers.