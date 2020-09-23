SHREVEPORT, LA. - Wednesday is the final day for residents who were impacted by Hurricane Laura to apply for Disaster SNAP benefits.
Phase 2 of the application period began last Thursday and ends Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Any resident who hasn't called the customer service line to apply should do so Wednesday. The number is 888-524-3578.
For more information and a complete list of the documents needed to apply, click HERE.