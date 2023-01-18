NEW ORLEANS - Months after a police officer on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team was removed from his post amid an investigation into his pay, a recent legal filing appears to accuse him and the mayor of having an “ongoing sexual relationship.”
New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie allegedly admitted to his wife that he had an “adulterous affair” with a woman identified in a divorce petition as “L.C.” The brief, filed Jan. 4 by Vappie’s wife, dates the beginning of the relationship to May 2021.
While the brief does not give the mayor's full name, WVUE-TV and WDSU-TV reported that “L.C.” is the mayor, citing sources.
The filing raises new questions about Cantrell’s relationship with Vappie, who was placed under investigation after WVUE ran segments in November highlighting alleged payroll irregularities. Now, Cantrell could face questions about whether she has violated any city policies.