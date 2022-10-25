BATON ROUGE, La. - A public hearing over Louisiana’s list of 25 enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy “medically futile” and thus allow for a legal abortion under the state’s strict ban on the procedure drew condemnation from several doctors Tuesday, who warned that creating such list threatens patient health and hamstrings physicians.
The Louisiana Department of Health proposed adding acrania to the list in August, after a Baton Rouge woman named Nancy Davis was denied an abortion for a fetus with the typically fatal condition. Davis had to travel to another state for the procedure, sparking a firestorm of criticism about the state’s ban.
The hearing Tuesday, at the department’s offices in Baton Rouge, aimed to solicit public input on the list. Louisiana bans abortion at any point in a pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exceptions are to save the life of the pregnant woman or to terminate a pregnancy deemed “medically futile,” which is not a medical term. The Legislature tasked the Health Department with creating the list, and the hearing was part of the rulemaking process.
