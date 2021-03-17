BATON ROUGE, La. - The (Baton Rouge) Advocate reported Tuesday night LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali is under investigation over allegations of sexual discrimination.
According to the report, five of the 16 members of the LSU Board of Supervisors confirmed that several allegations were reported against Ghali.
Those board members told the paper the university has launched a Title IX investigation into Ghali to see if he or other employees discriminated against others based on gender
Ghali issued the following statement Wednesday.
"I strongly deny the limited reference in the report to sexism and welcome a thorough investigation. The report recognizes my role in bringing financial stability to the institution and acknowledges my commitment to diversity and inclusion. The report further notes the diverse and talented leadership team that has been assembled as well as my leadership in “righting the ship” at LSU Health Shreveport."
An LSU spokesperson confirmed that a review is ongoing.
Ghali has been the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport since 2016.
The Advocate says his contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
