BATON ROUGE, La. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the state of Louisiana is violating federal law by allowing manufacturers to release toxic air pollutants in amounts greater than their permits specify during plant startups, shutdowns and malfunctions, including those resulting from hurricanes, tropical storms or accidents.
EPA contends that facility designs should already take into account the potential for reducing or eliminating emission increases during such periods, and their air permits already should reflect that potential. Additional emissions should be considered permit violations by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, it says.
But an EPA review of Louisiana permitting records between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2022, found 205 permit variances allowing additional emissions above permit limits.