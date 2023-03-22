LAFAYETTE, La. - A former Lafayette doctor convicted in 1998 of attempted murder for injecting his former mistress with HIV-tainted blood has died.
Ken Pastorick, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, confirmed that Richard J. Schmidt, 74, died at a Baton Rouge hospital Feb. 12. Schmidt was still in Department of Corrections custody at the time of his death, serving a 50-year sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Pastorick said.
Schmidt was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder in 1998, after a jury concluded Schmidt injected his former mistress, Janice Trahan, with HIV-tainted blood, under the guise of giving her a B-12 vitamin injection.
