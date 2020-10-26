BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State University Police Department is currently investigating an incident that occurred on game day Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium that sent an elderly man to the hospital.
According to a Facebook post, a man was attacked from behind at a urinal in a bathroom on the lower level of the south end zone just after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The man claims the attacker was cleaning the bathroom when he entered. Once he was the only person left inside, the suspect locked the door, hit the man several times on the head and stole his wallet.
So far no arrests have been made.