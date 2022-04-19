PLAQUEMINE, La. - More than two hours after a fire caused a chemical leak at a facility inside the Dow Chemical campus in Iberville Parish, emergency crews determined the fire that caused panic late Monday had been put out.
The shelter in place was lifted just after midnight. Officials said they were able to give the "all clear."
Earlier Monday, a fire caused a chlorine leak at the Olin facility inside Dow. The fire, and what appeared to be a rupture of chlorine equipment, caused a huge cloud that prompted a shelter in place for Plaquemine.
The fire burned until emergency officials reported late Monday it was out. The shelter in place continued until just after midnight as a precaution.
"We have received information that the fire is out. Teams are near the 'hot zone' now attempting to determine if the leak has been contained," emergency officials said near midnight. "Olin / Dow personnel have been doing air monitoring near the site and are not picking up any readings," officials reported.
The shelter in place was eventually canceled early Tuesday. It had been in place since just before nine o'clock Monday evening.