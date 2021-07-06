NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards placed himself in hospice care Monday night, according to a report from our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.
According to the report, Edwards, 93, is in hospice care at his Gonzales home after a trip to the hospital on Sunday.
"While people assume that hospice means I'm dying, I assure everyone it's simply a matter of good and convenient care," Edwards told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. "I've made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point."
The four-term Democratic governor dominated Louisiana politics for much of the late 20th century, serving as governor from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988 and then from 1992 to 1996.
He went to federal prison following a May 2000 corruption conviction for a scheme to rig riverboat casino licenses, but has always proclaimed his innocence. He was released in 2011.