BATON ROUGE - Mike Foster, Louisiana's 53rd governor, has entered hospice care at the age of 90.
Sources close to the former governor confirmed Foster's situation with WBRZ and said it was not related to COVID-19.
The former senator and Shreveport native first took the office of governor in 1996 and won re-election without a run-off, a rarity in Louisiana gubernatorial elections. Foster also took law classes part-time at Southern University during his time as a politician.
The Republican governor is perhaps best-known for introducing legislation that allowed motorcyclists to ride without helmets on state highways, though that law was later overturned by his successor, Kathleen Blanco.