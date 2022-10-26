Priest Patrick Wattingy

SLIDELL, La. - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse. 

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult alleged Priest Patrick Wattingy sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school. 

Wattingy was arrested in 2020 for molestation charges after a victim came forward, alleging they were sexually abused when Wattingy was serving as the pastor for a Slidell church. 

Deputies said Wattingy was booked in jail for one count of molestation of a juvenile. 

