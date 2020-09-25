Certified child safety seat technicians across Louisiana will check and install car seats on Saturday during Seat Check Saturday, a free event to help parents ensure their car seats are safe, legal and properly sized for their children.
Louisiana has one of the best child safety seat laws in the country, but it can be difficult for parents and grandparents to know exactly when it’s time to move a child from one car seat or position to another as the child gets older and bigger.
“This is a great opportunity to have certified technicians show a parent or caregiver which seat is right for a child and how to install it properly for maximum protection,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
Seat Check Saturday is organized by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, which partners with Louisiana State Police and LHSC to increase awareness of the importance of child safety seats. LHSC recently produced a video that explains why a seat belt alone is not enough to protect children from serious injury in a car crash.
All events are from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26. The sites are:
- Baton Rouge area - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, 9313 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
- New Orleans area - St. Bernard Government Complex, 8201 West Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
- Houma area - West Park Climate Control Storage, 6767 West Park Avenue, Houma
- Alexandria area - Rapides Regional Medical Center, 211 Fourth Street, Alexandria
- Monroe area - Banner Ford, 6300 Frontage Road, Monroe
- Shreveport area - Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport
- Lafayette area - Goodwill Donation Center, 2435 W. Congress Street, Lafayette
- Northshore area - Leblanc Pediatrics, 219 S. Tyler Street, Covington
A separate event is being planned for the Lake Charles area soon.
Additionally, all State Police troops are designated as certified fitting stations. For a complete list of stations in Louisiana, visit the LHSC website.