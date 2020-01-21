Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. - Classes have been cancelled for Tuesday at Grambling State University.

According to a tweet from GSU, a water outage is what led to the cancellation.

Dining Services will operate with the following limited menu take-out service on Tuesday, Jan 21: Breakfast: 7:00 am to 9:00 am and Lunch: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

1
0
1
1
1

Tags

Load comments