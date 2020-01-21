GRAMBLING, La. - Classes have been cancelled for Tuesday at Grambling State University.
According to a tweet from GSU, a water outage is what led to the cancellation.
GSU UPDATE: Due to a water outage, campus will close for operations and classes are cancelled on Tuesday, Jan 21. For safety and security, repairs will resume in the morning.— Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) January 21, 2020
Dining Services will operate with the following limited menu take-out service on Tuesday, Jan 21: Breakfast: 7:00 am to 9:00 am and Lunch: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.