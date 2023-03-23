DUBBERLY, La. - Local law enforcement was led on a high-speed pursuit following an attempted traffic stop around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said his deputies, along with Minden Police and Louisiana State Police chased the driver from Interstate 20 to Hwy. 531 into Dubberly where a crash took place near Dubberly Town Hall.
“Speeds reached in excess of 100 miles per hour,” Parker said. “We believe the suspect is from the Shreveport area, but we will know more after talking with him. I believe state police will probably take over the investigation.”
Parker also said he believes the driver was impaired.
“The main thing is that no one was hurt,” said the sheriff. “We want to make sure the citizens are safe, but law enforcement, too.”
Watch your Webster Parish Journal for more on this story. Special thanks to Erin Burrell for the video.