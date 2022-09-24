NEW ORLEANS — The Houma Police Department has arrested 30-year-old mother Asha Randolph for attempted first-degree murder of her 18-month-old child.
Houma Police Lieutenant Travis Theriot said around 5 p.m. Friday evening, Asha Randolph threw her son off of the Liberty Street Bridge into Bayou Terrebonne.
The bridge is only a few feet off the water, Lt. Theriot said, and the boy was not seriously injured. Randolph then went into the water to retrieve the toddler.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Randolph has two other children, who police plan to interview in the coming days. The siblings are in custody of the state at this time and are uninjured.
Houma Police say they are still trying to figure out where Randolph has been living and what led to this incident.