For years, Hunters for the Hungry in Louisiana has been encouraging deer hunters to donate what they harvest to help feed people around the state through local organizations.
This year, the group is taking it a step further by asking hunters and trappers to donate something other than deer that is plentiful in the Bayou State.
The Dubach Deer Factory took in nearly 15,000 pounds of hog meat.
Again, while the kick off event is done, you can still donate hogs to authorized processors.
Patrick Dennis has the story about this new program and special event to kick it off.