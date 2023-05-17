BATON ROUGE, La. -Louisiana’s health statistics have been grim for decades, with some of the highest rates of chronic illness in the country, and a ranking of 49th in the United Health Foundation’s state-by-state report card. One of the biggest factors in Louisiana’s poor ranking are the inequities in our state’s healthcare system. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the causes behind those inequities and opens the conversation on the search for solutions with Louisiana Spotlight: Bridging the Gap in Health Equity, premiering Monday, May 22 at 8:00 PM.
Among the most vulnerable in Louisiana are the poor, the disabled, and people of color. In an effort to bridge the gap in healthcare access to these communities, the Louisiana Department of Health created the office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity in 2019. Louisiana’s health equity initiative is in the early stages, and major disparities still exist. But what exactly are those disparities, and what would a more equitable system look like?
Helping us explore the issue are:
- Sen. Regina Barrow (D) District 15 – Vice-Chair, Senate Health & Welfare Committee
- Davondra Brown, M.Ed., MCHES – Dir. of Community Partnerships & Health Equity, LA. Dept. of Health
- Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magree, CMO Medicaid, LA. Dept. of Health
- Jan Moller – Louisiana Budget Project, Executive Director
- Ashley Shelton – The Power Coalition, Founder & President
Kara St. Cyr, co-anchor of LPB’s weekly news magazine Louisiana: The State We’re In will host.
About Louisiana Public Broadcasting
Since 1975, Louisiana Public Broadcasting has been the public television network for the state of Louisiana with stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB is also affiliated with WLAE-TV in New Orleans. In addition to its award-winning documentaries about the history and people of Louisiana, LPB is dedicated to helping children throughout the state develop their literacy, math, and science skills through its numerous educational outreach programs.