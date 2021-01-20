BOSSIER CITY, La-- Many gathered to watch the historic presidential inauguration, with a prayer vigil at the Bossier Civic Center.
What started as a Biden-Harris inauguration celebration, turned into a "Healing of the Land Prayer Summit".
The event was sponsored by Bishop Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple Baptist, along with vigil chairpersons Donald Rushing and Mortimer Harris, the president of the Shreveport Pan Hellenic Council. The council is unified in its support of fellow "Diving Nine" Greek organization member -- Vice President Kamala Harris, who is apart of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Masks were required and social distancing was enforced.