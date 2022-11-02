COUSHATTA, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
Edwards' office is "in the process of drafting a letter to the Louisiana State Inspector General, asking him to investigate allegations made in the New York Times story on the Ware Youth Center," Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Nicolette Gordon said in a written statement.
A spokesman for the governor's office said Tuesday the letter was being drafted and could be sent this week. Stephen Street, the state inspector general, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Click here to read more from our news partner TheAdvocate.com.