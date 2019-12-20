WASHINGTON, DC - The house oversight committee has unanimously passed legislation calling for a U.S. Post Office in Mansfield to be named for the late Dr. C.O. Simpkins, a local civil rights icon.
Rep. Mike Johnson, co-sponsored the bill with the entire Louisiana House delegation. "Though it feels like a small gesture in comparison to all the profound contributions Dr. Simpkins made to both our state and our nation, we are delighted to be one step closer to making this tribute a reality," Johnson said.
Simpkins, a Mansfield native, was a driving force for equality during the civil rights movement, even working with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He died at the age of 94 earlier this month.