COUSHATTA, La. - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies said a mother and her 7-year-old son died in a late Wednesday night apartment fire in Coushatta.
Firefighters initially responded to the call in the 100 block of East Carroll Street about 10 p.m.
The bodies of two victims were later discovered.
The fire marshal's office said the fire occurred in an old commercial bank building turned into apartments. The victims were found a downstairs unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A spokeswoman in the fire marshal's office said deputies are leaning toward a heating-related cause.