BATON ROUGE, La. - We always knew he was a Hall of Famer, now it's official. The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters inducted former KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May into its Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Friday.
Gerry worked at KTBS 3 for 22 years as an anchor and reporter. His weekly Hometown Patriot segment honoring ArkLaTex veterans was recognized nationally.
Also honored, KTBS 3 Anchor Bill Lunn in the Best Series or Documentary category for his report on the gruesome details of the murder of Mae Griffin, 16, by a killer who became known as The Butterfly Man.