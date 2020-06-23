A new Miss Louisiana has been crowned.
Courtney Hammons, a Choudrant native and Louisiana Tech graduate, became Miss Louisiana 2020 at a press conference in Monroe. The Miss Louisiana Pageant was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, and the reigning title holder, Meagan Crews, chose not to serve another year. So, the position was offered to Hammons, who was first runner-up in last year’s competition.
Taking over the title this way means that Hammons will not spend time preparing for Miss America, which has also been cancelled.
“It’s bittersweet in that I won’t have the opportunity to go to Miss America,” said Hammons. “And I understand that I have more time to serve my state, which to me, I think is the honor. That’s the one thing we prepare for is to be Miss Louisiana.”
Due to pandemic restrictions, many of Hammons’ duties as Miss Louisiana will be altered. For example, a large portion of Miss Louisiana’s year is spent speaking to schools, but due to COVID-19 the upcoming school year remains questionable. Hammons says she will find alternative ways to serve the state.
“Being very present on social media, virtually, of course and connecting with people that way. Just using the resources we have in 2020. We’ve got to be flexible and creative,” said Hammons.
While her crowning and her year of service are far from typical, she says she is ready for the challenges the year may bring.
“I’m up for the challenge of 2020. I embrace it. I embrace the adversity because that’s where we’re going to grow,” said Hammons. “I’m excited for this year of growth. I can’t believe this happened to me, but I’m so honored that it did.”
Miss Louisiana serves as the official hostess for the state of Louisiana and is the state’s goodwill ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
