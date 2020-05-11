BATON ROUGE, La. - In an initial wave, some 250 contact tracers will be hired to locate and warn people who may have interacted with a COVID-19 patient as Louisiana moves toward reopening.
In a news conference Friday, the state asked for people interested in working as a contact tracer to apply via email: contacttracing@la.gov.
Tracers will use patient information to make phone calls and alert those the patients have encountered and perhaps exposed. Calls will be made to people during business hours.
About 70-75 contact tracers are already working within the state. The additional tracers will take the state to more than 300 people working to warn of possible exposure. If needed, a total of 700 contact tracers could be hired.
The state said it is working with third-party companies to setup phone banks. Accenture and Salesforce were hired last week to manage the process, which will use Louisiana-based call centers in Lafayette and New Orleans.
Training for the contact tracers will be managed by LSU’s Stephenson Disaster Management Institute.
The state agency managing unemployment, will also be involved.
"We are also working with Louisiana Workforce Commission and other statewide partners helping to connect Louisianans with jobs," the governor said Friday.
The first group of contact tracers will be ready to work May 15.
Contact tracers must have graduated high school, feel comfortable having a telephone conversation with someone and also entering data. They must be compassionate, able to protect and honor patient privacy, and complete a very detailed training session.
To apply, send an email to contacttracing@la.gov.
The state said the 250 additional people will be hired by the two hiring agencies. Wage information was not released.