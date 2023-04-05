BATON ROUGE, La. - “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, accused of secretly bugging an ex-girlfriend's LSU dorm room, will avoid jail time and could keep a clean record if he successfully completes an alternative program for nonviolent offenders.
Hardy, 22, has enrolled in a pretrial diversion program through the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office and will not be formally charged if he abides by the conditions set for him, District Attorney Hillar Moore said Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish native was arrested in April 2022 after the ex-girlfriend accused him of planting an audio recording device in her room. Hardy was booked on a count of illegal wiretapping and faced between 2 and 10 years in prison if convicted, according to state law.
