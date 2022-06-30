BATON ROUGE, La. - If you plan on drinking to celebrate this July 4th holiday, you have a choice: Let someone else drive, or risk losing some freedoms this weekend.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that runs through July 5th. Extra officers will be patrolling the roads specifically to detect and stop impaired drivers, LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.
While the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign has been around for many years, impaired driving continues to be a problem in Louisiana, so the message obviously has not gotten through to some people, Freeman said.
According to preliminary statistics from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU, 100 people were injured, and six people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during last year’s Independence Day holiday.
“Six people died during one holiday period last year because people thought it was OK to drive after they had been drinking,” Freeman said. “One of the biggest travel threats to families is an impaired driver, so we are taking impaired drivers off the highway to ensure safety for travelers this holiday.”
Freeman also encouraged everyone to watch out for friends or family members who may be impaired and need a ride.
“Alcohol and drugs – even legal, prescription drugs – can impair your judgment, slow your reflexes, and change your depth perception,” Freeman said. “Your friend or family member may truly believe he or she is fine to drive, but it only takes one drink to impact all the faculties you need to be a safe driver.”