NEW ORLEANS - The collapse Friday of Silicon Valley Bank, which sent shares of many regional banks tumbling Monday as it sent shockwaves through financial markets, overtook New Orleans' First NBC Bank as the largest U.S. bank to fail since the financial crisis of 2008.
But even as the failures of SVB and New York-based Signature Bank, which collapsed over the weekend, inevitably recalled the $1 billion collapse of First NBC, Louisiana bank executives and economists said there were few parallels between the local bank failure in 2017 and the recent demise of SVB and Signature.
More importantly, they said there is little reason to worry about the viability of Louisiana’s community and regional banks.
