SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church is meeting in special session on Saturday, May 27, at 10:00 a.m. in Baton Rouge to vote on whether to allow 95 churches across the state to disaffiliate from the denomination. First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Shreveport, one of the largest Methodist churches in the state, is one of the churches on the list. At an FUMC conference meeting held on April 14, and attended by 1120 congregants, 84 percent voted in favor of disaffiliation.
The eleven other Northwest Louisiana churches on the list for consideration at Saturday’s meeting include:
- Brushwood United Methodist Church
- Ellerbe Road United Methodist Church
- First United Methodist Church of Minden
- First United Methodist Church of Plain Dealing
- Gibsland United Methodist Church
- Heflin United Methodist Church
- Ida United Methodist Church
- Lakeview United Methodist Church of Minden
- Oak Grove United Methodist Church
- Springhill United Methodist Church
- Vivian United Methodist Church
To make it to this final stage in the disaffiliation process, all churches had to go through a formal discernment period where church members were given information on the theological and organizational issues at hand. Following that period, they then had to hold a formal, well-publicized vote.
For churches to advance to the final stage of state conference consideration, at least two-thirds of the members had to vote in favor of disaffiliation. All Northwest Louisiana churches voting to disaffiliate, with the exception of FUMC, had 90 percent or more of the membership vote in support.
According to the United Methodist Church website, the disaffiliation process was created “because of the current deep conflict within the United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality.” Among the issues are same-sex marriage and the ordination of LBGTQ clergy. Neither is currently allowed under the church’s Book of Discipline, but the more conservative churches have said they believe the UMC is growing more liberal and eventually would permit both. Members of the churches voting to disaffiliate have also expressed concern about other issues including biblical interpretations and church conference practices around appointments of church pastors.
All churches wishing to disaffiliate must complete the formal process, including the state conference vote, by December 31, 2023. The meeting on Saturday will be the third time the state organization has met to vote on disaffiliations.
To date, 69 of the 450 United Methodist churches across Louisiana have been approved to disaffiliate. If the Saturday vote is in favor of allowing another 95 churches to leave, the Louisiana Conference of the UMC will have lost more than one-third of its affiliated churches.
Among churches electing not to enter the discernment process, and thus choosing to stay with the denomination, are three well-known churches in Shreveport: Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, and St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Anyone interested in viewing the LCUMC meeting and delegate vote can watch via a live stream provided by the Louisiana Conference’s YouTube channel.