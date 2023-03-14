BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) continues its partnership with Télé-Louisiane, bringing viewers eight all-new episodes of La Veillée, a 15-minute weekly look at the happenings, culture, and people of Louisiana’s French language speaking population – all told in Louisiana French with English subtitles. Watch for the Spring premiere Thursday, March 16 at 7:45pm on LPB’s statewide network. The program will be available for on-demand streaming at www.lpb.org/laveillee and on LPB’s YouTube channel.
The first episode of the Spring season looks at KRVS – French Radio for Acadiana. A pillar in French-speaking Louisiana for 60 years, the Télé-Louisiane team explores the station’s influence in maintaining the cultural fabric that makes Acadiana so unique. Other episodes explore Louisiana’s Creole language, the French immersion school programs, a bayou boucherie, and much more.
La Veillée is part of LPB’s ongoing commitment to showcasing Louisiana’s unique French culture and heritage and is particularly valuable for students, teachers, and parents who take part in Louisiana’s network of 35+ French immersion schools.
In addition, LPB also offers French language children’s programming on the LPB PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and an extensive video collection of French language programs on the Louisiana Digital Media Archive website.