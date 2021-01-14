SHREVEPORT, La. — Gas prices are soaring in the state of Louisiana. According to AAA’s website, the average cost for gas in Louisiana currently stands at $2.08 for regular gas.
For most workers in the oil and gas industry, the prices at the pump do not have anything to do with their work of drilling for oil and gas. This means that gas spikes are not specifically due to employee wages.
In fact, the price at the pump comes more from the refining side. Gas prices fluctuate based on the cost of oil. The plants that refine oil and turn it into gasoline must pay more from the oil companies to buy the oil because it’s at a higher cost. This also results in an increased price that forces consumer to pay higher gas prices.
Despite gas prices increasing, it is still the cheapest liquid on earth, according to, Mike Moncla, interim president for the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association.
“A quarter ago it was $1.10 and today, it’s a $1.50," Moncla said. "So, what you’re looking at if you’re seeing $2.00, anything over that $1.50 is taxes.” Those taxes include state, sales and parish tax. Profit from the actual gas station must be factored in as well.