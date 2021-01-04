TALLULAH, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office. LSP hopes the public can help in the recovery of an 11-year-old girl reported missing from her home on Shoemaker Road, in Tallulah.
Emma Carter Ezell has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5’ 06” and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey/black leggings, possible hoodie style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Ezell should immediately contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.