MONROE, La. – A trooper with Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F was taken into custody charged with one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance.
The arrest resulted from a detailed investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations into a use of force incident occurring in May 2019. The trooper, identified as Jacob Brown, 30, is on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation, according to a LSP press release.
State police received a civil lawsuit in October alleging excessive force by an unnamed trooper during an arrest on May 30, 2019. Investigators discovered Brown was involved as he assisted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a suspect. Upon learning of Brown’s involvement, state police began an administrative investigation.
Detectives learned that Brown "engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors". Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and placed him into custody without incident Thursday afternoon.
“Upon learning of the allegations, our department began an immediate investigation into the incident,” stated Col. Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “The public trust and responsibility bestowed upon us as law enforcement professionals is of the utmost importance. We owe not only the public we serve, but also the dedicated men and women of our department a just and timely response.”