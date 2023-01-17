NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store.
The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the price of Louisiana seafood, especially oysters and shrimp pulled from the extremely productive waters of the Barataria Basin, according to an environmental impact statement by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Seafood producers agree that a big price hike is inevitable.
