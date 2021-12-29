SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana will once again be featured on a national and international stage in the coming days. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor's Feed Your Soul float will make its debut in the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.
In the days leading up to the big day, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is in Pasadena as the float is being decorated with more than 35,000 flowers. Over the course of two days, the float's appearance will change as volunteers, such as Louisiana citizens now living in or traveling to California, and various celebrities will help decorate.
The Lieutenant Governor joined us on KTBS 3 News at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to talk about the big event.