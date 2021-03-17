BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali is under investigation over allegations of sexual discrimination. That is according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge.
According to the report, five of the 16 members of the LSU Board of Supervisors confirmed that several allegations were reported against Ghali.
Those board members told the paper that the university has launched a Title IX investigation into Ghali to see if he or other employees discriminated against others based on gender.
An LSU spokesperson confirmed that a review is ongoing.
Ghali has been the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport since 2016.
The Advocate says his contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
