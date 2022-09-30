BATON ROUGE, La. - Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced.
During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus Thursday, President William F. Tate IV said he hoped the designation would provide a small comfort to Rice's family. The 21-year-old Geismar native was working toward a degree in marketing.
