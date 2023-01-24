BATON ROUGE, La. - Four people have been arrested in the rape of an LSU student who was left afterwards in a neighborhood near where she was fatally struck by a car about an hour later, authorities said.
Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, were each booked on a count of third-degree rape, booking documents say.
Casen Carver, 18, and Everette Lee, 28, face charges of principal to third-degree rape. All three men turned themselves in Monday, while the juvenile turned himself in Sunday, deputies said.
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old sophomore at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication from Madisonville, had been drinking at Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar, where she met the 17-year-old, and left with him and the three other suspects, deputies said.