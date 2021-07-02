BATON ROUGE - The breakout track star from LSU, Sha'Carri Richardson, is facing a 30-day suspension after failing a drug screening for a prohibited substance, reports the Jamaica Gleaner.
According to Tyler Dragon of the Enquirer, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and did not use steroids or any drugs that would affect her athletic performance. Dragon says she could be suspended for the 100-meter dash, but might still be able to compete in the 4x100 relay race.
The 21-year-old athlete could miss out on some or all of the Tokyo Olympic events she qualified for a week ago when she ran 100 meters in 10.75 seconds, placing first in the race.
Richardson seemed to vaguely address the situation in a tweet nine hours ago, saying "I am human."
The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23, 2021.