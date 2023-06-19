ZWOLLE, La. - Following a day of searching, a man with autism reported missing in Sabine Parish has been found.
The Sabine Parish sheriff's office said Trent Veuleman, 28, was found shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.
"He is safe an OK," according to a sheriff's office Facebook post. "Sheriff Aaron Mitchell thanks everyone involved for their help."
Veuleman was reported missing after he had not been seen since Saturday afternoon on state Highway 120 around Tramel Road between Zwolle and Belmont.
Helicopters with thermal imaging as well as police dogs were used in the search.