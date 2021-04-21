KINGSTON, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday on I-49 near Kingston. The crash killed Joseph W. Powell, 70, of Marthaville.
The investigation shows a Ford F150 and a commercial wrecker service vehicle towing a commercial vehicle were both heading north on I-49. For some reason, Powell failed to slow down and rear-ended the vehicle being towed.
Powell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrecker driver was not hurt. A toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.