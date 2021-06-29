SHREVEPORT, La. -- On June 19, a young lady from the tiny town of Kinder won the title of Miss Louisiana. Julia Claire Williams is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and an aspiring physician.
But medical school will have to wait at least a year, while she serves as the ambassador for the state of Louisiana.
Each Miss Louisiana candidate has to select a social impact initiative, which is a topic of concern that she wants to address during her year of service. Williams’ social impact initiative goes back to an incident that happened when she was in grade school.
“Some people in my class thought it would be funny if they tied Freddie's skates together. And Freddie was my classmate and friend who was both disabled, he has special needs, as well as coming from a very disadvantaged socio economic background. And whenever he fell, he had a lot of pain in his right arm,” Williams said. “And it's just one of those moments where even in second grade at seven or eight years old, I instantly knew his family would not be able to afford the X-rays and things that would need to be done to ensure that he didn't break his arm.”
The incident sparked in Williams a desire not only to help her friend, but other children as well. She has worked extensively with the Children’s Miracle Network, and has raised more than $17,000 for the organization. She says it is important to help children who do not have the same advantages as others to connect.
“I think it's really important, especially in a time where everyone does seem to be so divided, even if it's not politically, if it's religiously or racially,” she said. “I think it's really important to try and build those community ties, especially with our youth because they're our future. And if we don't build a brighter future, then I feel like we're in store for a really a really bad time.”
Along with traveling the state this year, and encouraging others to "find their Freddie," Williams will compete for the title of Miss America, which is expected to take place in December, but has not yet been scheduled.