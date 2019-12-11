SHREVEPORT, La. - Miss Louisiana 2019, Meagan Crews, is ready to bring home the Miss America crown. Crews leaves Wednesday from Monroe for the 93rd annual Miss America competition. The pageant will take place in Connecticut with preliminary competitions beginning on Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. The event will consist of a private interview, on stage question and social impact initiative, talent and then finals.
Crews, a native of Bossier City, studies marketing and advertising design at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. Following graduation, Meagan plans to pursue a Juris Doctorate. While at LSUS Meagan has been very active in the Student Government Association serving most recently as SGA President. She also has leadership roles in the Northwest Louisiana’s YWCA LEAD Program, Bossier Parish’s Step Forward Program for Elementary Literacy and the Northwest LA YWCA. Meagan was Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2014 and now travels acting as spokesperson for numerous organizations.
No matter the outcome of the Miss America Pageant, the ArkLaTex is proud to have Crews represent our state. Best of luck.